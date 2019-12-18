Posted on Dec 18, 2019

Quincy wrestlers fall to Wapato in first home match

The Jacks wrestling squad fell to the visiting Wapato Wolves at home on Dec. 12 in their first league dual of the season.

The wrestlers in the green and gold singlets won five out of 11 matchups, but were outscored in team points by a 45-21 margin. The Jacks forfeited both the 113-pound and 145-pound matchups and were pinned in five of the six matches they lost.

Senior Ruben Vargas puts a Wapato opponent in a chokehold on Dec. 12. Vargas won the match by a score of 11-6.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

“We had a couple matches where we’re only down two, maybe one point, in the final period and we get stuck in, we get pinned,” Head Coach Breck Webley said. “We’re giving up three points as a team rather than six points for a pin, so that’s very disappointing.”

In the 182-pound weight class, junior Mykenzie Realme pinned his Wapato opponent in the second round. In the 152-pound class, senior Oswaldo Perez also pinned his challenger in just 53 seconds.

Senior Paden Wallace also picked up a 7-2 match win in the 160-pound class, sophomore Israel Perez an 8-3 win in the 132-pound class, and senior Ruben Vargas an 11-6 victory in the 220-pound class.

Sophomore Israel Perez prepares to make a move. Perez won the match by a score of 8-3.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

“Our kids were able to hang throughout the match and our endurance, our cardio, wasn’t an issue for those matches that did go the distance,” Webley said.

The green and gold returned to action at the West Valley Eagles Wrestle-Rama on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Spokane before heading to Seattle for the Nathan Hale Invite on Dec. 21.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com