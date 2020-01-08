Posted on Jan 8, 2020

Quincy wrestlers finish sixth in Cheney

The Quincy boys wrestling team finished in 6th place out of 19 teams at the Blackhawk Invitational in Cheney on Jan. 4.

Other teams at the meet included CWAC foes Wapato and Grandview, as well as Great Northern League opponents Clarkston, Pullman, West Valley Spokane and host Cheney. Out-of-state competitors from Idaho also joined the meet.

Senior Ruben Vargas placed first in the 220-pound weight class for the Jacks. Jose Avila finished second place in the 285-pound class, senior Oswaldo Perez finished third in the 152-pound class, junior Mykenzie Realme placed fourth in the 170-pound class, and sophomores Israel Perez and Sergio Cordova placed fifth in the 126-pound and 192-pound classes respectively.

The Quincy wrestlers returned to action on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in a matchup with Selah at home.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com

