Posted on Jan 22, 2020

Quincy wrestlers notch two victories in Ephrata

The Quincy boys wrestling team picked up two league wins on Jan. 16 against Prosser and Grandview in a double duel at Ephrata High School.

The wrestlers in the green and gold singlets earned a victory over Prosser in the first matchup by a team score of 42-35. In the second matchup of the night with Grandview, the Jacks also came away victorious by a 54-21 margin.

The referee raises the hand of Quincy senior Alex Bonilla after he defeats a Grandview opponent. The Jacks earned team wins over both Grandview and Prosser at a double duel in Ephrata on Jan. 16.

Miles King/Post-Register

Against Prosser, senior Alex Bonilla, junior Mykenzie Realme, senior Ruben Vargas and sophomore Israel Perez all pinned their Mustang opponents. Prosser pinned four Quincy wrestlers and earned another win by fall. The Mustangs also forfeited three matches to the Jacks.

“Nights like this where we’re having a really competitive overall dual top to bottom, we need those guys to step up and they did,” Head Coach Breck Webley said.

Against Grandview, the Jacks dominated the competition, only getting pinned in two matches and losing another by a 6-3 decision. Vargas, Realme and Bonilla each pinned their Greyhound challengers, along with seniors Paden Wallace and Oswaldo Perez.

“He (Oswaldo) persevered and came through,” Webley said. “You know, he wasn’t having his great wrestling, but when it came down to it, he got the job done.”

Quincy wrestlers in the higher weight classes had to compete against heavier Grandview opponents, said Webley. Vargas, who wrestled at the 220-pound class, matched up with a Grandview opponent in the 285-pound class. Vargas still won the match by pin in the first two minutes.

“We’re short a couple guys, so he answered the bell and was able to bounce up for us,” Webley said. “Everyone was able to bounce up and follow through for us.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com