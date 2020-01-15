Posted on Jan 15, 2020

Quincy wrestlers swept by Selah at home

The Jacks wrestling squad fell to the visiting Selah Vikings at home on Tuesday.

The Vikings earned a clean sweep of Quincy, winning every individual matchup and by a team score of 63-6. The Jacks’ only points came on a Selah forfeit in the 170-pound weight class.

Quincy sophomore Israel Perez is lifted on the back of a Selah opponent during a match on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Perez lost the match by a 10-3 decision.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

“Selah is the standard of the league right now, I don’t think they’ve lost a match yet,” Head Coach Breck Webley said. “They were going to be some great competition and what we were looking for was people that were going to compete right with them.”

The Jacks started off the first three matches of the night competitive. Although they lost all of them, each match went all three rounds. Sophomore Caleb Etue lost 7-2 in the 182-pound class, sophomore Sergio Cordova lost 5-2 in the 195-pound class, and fell 10-4 in the 220-pound match.

The Quincy wrestlers were pinned in each of the following three matches, the 285, 113, and 120-pound classes. Sophomore Israel Perez went all three rounds, but lost by a 10-3 score in the 126-pound class. The Vikings earned three more pins the remainder of the night as well for a total of six.

“We had some matches where kids competed hard, we had other matches where kids were used to winning and when they got down, they gave up,” Webley said.

Senior Oswaldo Perez turned in the most competitive match of the night in the 152-pound class. Perez lost by a narrow 10-9 margin to Selah’s Ethan Garza.

“This can be a great thing for us, or it can be demoralizing thing where we don’t respond,” Webley said. “I’m looking forward to see what happens over the next few weeks.”

Tuesday night’s matchup with Selah was just Quincy’s second league contest this season. After a tournament in Leavenworth on Jan. 11, the league schedule picks up for the green and gold with seven league matchups to close out January.

“The season is really starting now,” Webley said. “This is going to be a great opportunity for us coaches to really find our flaws and really hammer down on them over the next four weeks.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com