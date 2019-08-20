Posted on Aug 20, 2019

Quincy’s Laura Camacho honored with ‘30 under 35’

At a reception at the production facility of the Wenatchee World on Aug. 1, Laura Camacho, deputy clerk and deputy finance officer for the city of Quincy, gathered with other recipients for the annual Wenatchee Valley Business World recognition of 30 of the region’s “rising stars” under 35 years old.

The 30 under 35 event showcases young executives who show dedication and innovation on the job or in their community and who display leadership skills for other young executives to emulate.

“Laura has been with the city of Quincy for 15 years and has become a key member of the city’s administration team,” said incoming City Administrator Pat Haley in a press release. “While still in high school, Laura initially worked as a volunteer after school answering phones and doing various jobs. The city saw the potential in a young woman who did not see herself working in the fields, and, after observing her work ethic and ambition, was employed as a secretary/receptionist and has steadily advanced to her current administrative role.”

The event is sponsored by Chelan County PUD and was started in 2011. Nominations are submitted in May from employers, colleagues, community and family members. Recipients are selected based on their accomplishments and their inspiring stories of achievement.

In addition to being featured in the Business World’s August issue, each one of the 30 will be profiled over successive weeks in the Wenatchee World’s weekend edition.

By Post-Register Staff