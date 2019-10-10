Posted on Oct 10, 2019

QVAA’s ‘Frozen Jr.’ to open this weekend

Quincy Valley Allied Arts’ next production, “Frozen Jr.,” will open Oct. 12 in the Performing Arts Center at Quincy Middle School. The show features youths aged 8-18, aside from first-time director Marie Jamison.

“Frozen Jr.” cast members rehearse on stage in the PAC at Quincy Middle School on Oct. 2.

Miles King/Post-Register



Auditions were held just three and a half weeks ago, and the cast has been practicing in the PAC every weeknight since, according to Jamison.

Fifty-three kids auditioned, many more than last year, which drew only 13 kids for a Missoula Children’s Theatre production. Quincy Valley Allied Arts trades off every year with the theater group from Montana producing children’s theater.

Juliana Mancini will play Elsa, and Emma Hanson will play Anna, said Jamison. Quincy High School senior Joel Arnall is the music director, and junior Gillian Asay is the pianist. Backstage crew, lights and sound are all run by youth under 18 as well, Jamison added.

Two performances will be held on Oct. 12, the first at 11 a.m., and the second at 4 p.m. Tickets will be $5 at the door and the runtime will be about one hour, said Jamison.

A choir of 5- to 8-year-olds will open the show, singing “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and possibly another number, said Jamison.

Jamison encouraged family members, community members and other kids that were too shy to try out to attend Saturday’s show. According to Jamison, some kids audition then decide to back out. She wants them and the others who were too shy to come see the final product.

“Auditions are the hardest part,” said Jamison. “I think if they came and watched the show and saw what it was, then that would be more encouraging to them.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com