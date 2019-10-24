Posted on Oct 24, 2019

QVMC logs an upbeat month

Financial data presented at the Sept. 30 meeting of the board of commissioners of Grant County Hospital District 2 showed another month of operation above the breakeven point.

First, the board skipped a report from the chair. Then commissioners looked at the Quality Improvement program report graphs and approved it in a vote.

Reporting for the finance committee, Commissioner Don Condit said year-to-date net income was one of the most interesting things of the report, coming in at $420,000.

“A good piece of that is probably a result of our levy,” Condit said.

About half of it is, added Commissioner Randy Zolman.

The positive number compared favorably to the net income at the same time last year – negative $670,000.

At this point of a year, the monthly numbers are traditionally in the red, Condit said.

“It’s a whole lot better than it was a year ago,” Zolman said.

Net income for September 2019 was $61,000.

Condit added praise for Bishop and Quincy Valley Medical Center staff for improving operations.

In the building and grounds report, Newton Moats, QVMC’s general services director, said a 20-ton air-conditioning unit failed and will have to be replaced.

Bishop talked about her team working on the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment. The assessment is a requirement for being a 501(c)3 organization. The board voted to approve the assessment.

Continuing to update the board on business matters, Bishop reviewed QVMC’s 60th anniversary celebration held Sept. 1 and the positive feedback she received on it.

The budgeting process is underway, and a preliminary budget ready for the October meeting of the board.

She said Samaritan recently hired two specialists, and there was a Samaritan

physician on the sidelines of the Homecoming football game. Commissioner Anthony Gonzalez said the physician had a busy evening helping both football teams on the field.

“That is a result of the work we are doing with Samaritan,” Bishop said.

Bishop said two QVMC staffers are going to attend Athena training and then discussed insurance matters.

She also told commissioners about Moats taking on an added role, working with the “REDi coalition.” Moats now serves on the advisory committee of the group, called the Regional Emergency and Disaster Healthcare Coalition, which includes a focus on large-scale emergency management. Moats gave the board a rundown of the work of the coalition and upcoming disaster training at QVMC.

Such emergency preparedness has “become a big deal,” Moats said.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com