Posted on Aug 8, 2019

QVMC moves ahead on Legacy Project; finances on upswing

Quincy Valley Medical Center’s financial results have substantially improved, board members heard at a recent meeting. They also decided to put another levy on the ballot and took an important step forward in working with the Port of Quincy on the Legacy Project.

June’s financial numbers were part of the July 22 meeting of the board of commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District 2. All five commissioners were present.

Board chairman Randy Zolman said in his report that he was pleased that the Port and hospital board are on the same page.

“I’m pretty tickled that everybody agrees that we’re moving forward with the Port to get this Legacy Project moving,” Zolman said.

Commented in response, Brian Kuest, a Port commissioner who regularly attends the hospital board meetings and has been closely involved with the Legacy Project, said that the Port has bought into the Legacy Project.

Later in the meeting, the board approved a letter of intent that will help get a facilities assessment done. The Port has engaged the Collins Woerman firm for design and engineering with a $300,000 state grant, and the letter expresses the hospital district’s intent to partner with the Port on the project.

Hospital Commissioner Anthony Gonzalez called the letter of intent an important and big step, for the public hospital and for taxpayers. He thanked the state for the grant and looks forward to working with the Port and Collins Woerman.

“I am extremely enthused and excited to move forward with the Port district,” Gonzalez said.

For the financial committee, Commissioner Don Condit reported that the balance sheet continues to improve. He said there is a very substantial turnaround in the profit and loss statement compared to last year at the same time, and he acknowledged the role of tax revenue in the improvement.

Indeed, QVMC went from a loss to a positive number in the first half of the year.

The financial report for June showed QVMC’s net income at about $172,000. The year to date net income was about $113,000.

If deprecation of $134,000 is added back in, the result for the first half of 2019 is about $247,000 in the black. That compares favorably with the result for the first half of 2018: a loss of $511,000 (negative net income of $649,000, with depreciation added back in of $138,000).

Also on the agenda was a resolution for a maintenance and operations levy of $875,000 for 2020. Gonzalez made a motion to approve it, and the board voted in favor. The estimated levy rate is $0.1959 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The measure will be before voters on Nov. 5.

In other matters on the agenda, the board approved a motion to dispose of radiology equipment that is no longer used. And the board OK’d a motion to absorb a small cost incurred for employee benefits.

Kelly Robison was absent, so CEO Glenda Bishop presented information on the Quality Improvement report. She praised Newton Moats, QVMC’s general services director, as he steps out of the QI committee. Joining the QI committee is Susan Blair, QVMC’s health information supervisor. There was also a switch among commissioners on the QI committee: Condit exits, and Bob Poindexter steps in.

More shifts in assignments were announced with the resignation of Lanny Roberts, maintenance supervisor at QVMC. Moats will take over the managerial tasks from Roberts’ role, and the hospital will advertise for a maintenance technician to handle Roberts’ other former duties.

Gonzalez, who serves on the building and grounds committee, thanked Roberts and said Roberts has saved the hospital and taxpayers money “with his ability to MacGyver” in QVMC’s aged facility. MacGyver was a television character who was amazingly handy and had creative problem-solving skills.

Moats echoed those sentiments and added that Roberts has put practices in place at QVMC that will continue to benefit the organization into the future.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com