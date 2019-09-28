Posted on Sep 28, 2019

Residents speak to Quincy City Council about parks, safety

Four interesting presentations occupied a large part of the Sept. 17 meeting of the Quincy City Council.

The first was by a resident, Peter Shelton, who spoke about the proposed dog park in northeast Quincy and about the safety of pedestrians in town. He asked the council to vote yes on the dog park and get it built.

Shelton’s second comment was about Third Avenue’s lack of signs and crosswalks.

“I don’t want to see a kid run over,” Shelton said, urging the city to improve safety on Third.

Mayor Paul Worley asked Municipal Services Director Carl Worley to respond, as City Engineer Ariel Belino was absent. Carl Worley said the city meets regulations but there are improvements on the way.

Greg Martinez next spoke to the council about his strong interest in a pump park, which he described as a place for skateboards, scooters and bicycles. He said he and his family recently enjoyed the pump park in Leavenworth, and that spurred him on to research pump parks in the region, their designs and cost to build. He handed the city leaders copies of his research.

“While I have seen some great dog parks, I don’t think that’s a necessity for our community,” Martinez said. He supports a pump park instead because it would encourage more physical activity.

Mayor Worley thanked Martinez and said the information would be passed to the proper city committee.

The third to address the council was Theresa Adkinson with Grant County Health District. It was her annual presentation to Quincy to report on the agency’s priorities and roles. She also asked the council for funding. The state does not provide adequate funding, she said.

“We are very frugal … but your health district is understaffed – way understaffed,” she said.

Quincy doubled its contribution to the district in the past two years, and Adkinson asked the city to continue at the same level, adding that she also asks other cities in the county to support the district at the same level.

At her conclusion, Mayor Worley said funding for the health district is in the city budget.

North Central Regional Library Executive Director Barbara Walters, right, and Schiree Ybarra, circulation supervisor at Quincy Public Library present information to the Quincy City Council on Sept. 17.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



The fourth presentation was by North Central Regional Library Executive Director Barbara Walters and Schiree Ybarra, circulation supervisor at Quincy Public Library. Walters said libraries are changing and listed priorities for NCRL. She and Ybarra described programs at the local library.

“Library resources are heavily used,” Walters said.

Ybarra said usage is up at the Quincy library, provided statistics and described ongoing partnerships with the schools and a new one with Quincy Public Market.

Other matters that came up at the meeting included adjustments to Belino’s employment agreement and discussion of council committees and a fall retreat. Carl Worley said rain had delayed the permanent striping at the new roundabout.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com