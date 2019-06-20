Posted on Jun 20, 2019

Rotary Club honored for support of students

Quincy Rotary Club recently received an award for the club’s service to youths in the north-central Washington region.

The regional Community Leadership Award from the Washington Association of School Administrators is for “outstanding contributions toward education. … Specific criteria includes: benefit to students, leadership, motivation, success, cooperation/coordination with local district, recognition by others, and history of service,” the WASA website states.

Michelle Price, superintendent of the North Central Educational Services District, visited the Quincy Rotary Club on June 13 to present the award. Price joined club members for lunch at the Quincy Senior Center and gave a short speech in her presentation of the award.

Club president Pete Romano accepted the plaque, which reads: “In recognition of outstanding community leadership and contributions to the improvement of public education.”

Michelle Price, superintendent of the North Central Educational Services District, right, presents a Community Leadership Award to Pete Romano, president of the Quincy Rotary Club on June 13.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of Quincy Rotary,” wrote Romano in an emailed statement afterward. “Our club has made it a priority to honor, support, and acknowledge the youth of our community through many different avenues, from our scholarships, youth exchange programs, support of many youth clubs, and service projects for the community. Rotary has youth activities as a cornerstone of our community and our future.”

Quincy is in WASA’s north-central region, including part of Grant County, Douglas County, Chelan County and Okanogan County.

Price said Rotary’s support of young people speaks of the club’s commitment to its community. She added that building the lives of young people can also build future club members. The support entails a significant amount of scholarship money, and Rotarians are also mentoring local students, she added.

Price has worked as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent of the Moses Lake School District. Now as leader of the North Central Educational Services District, her work is based in Wenatchee. Being in the area for many years, she is aware of the growth and major changes in the Quincy School District.

“I have watched Quincy – what’s happening here … for every child to have the best opportunity for education,” she said. “This community has rallied in support of growth and new people.”

The club was nominated for the award by John Boyd, superintendent of Quincy School District. In an email, he stated that he nominated Quincy Rotary Club because of the support it gives to Quincy schools. That support comes in many forms, including: scholarships; Rotary youth exchange; facilities enhancements (such as donations toward a video scoreboard, softball and baseball scoreboards); support for student clubs (such as MECHA, FFA, DECA, and Youth Action Interact); and support to local families through helping the Quincy Food Bank.

The youth exchange program in Quincy Rotary Club includes guidance and financial support for local students to study abroad as well as for foreign students to come to Quincy for a school year.

This year, the club supported Georgia Ratti, from Italy, as an exchange student. She recently completed her year, participated in Quincy High School graduation ceremonies, and has returned to Italy.

Also during this school year, the club supported Briana Melburn, daughter of Matt and Lannette Melburn, of Quincy, on an exchange program to live in and attend school in Belgium.

Quincy Rotary also provides frequent opportunities for youth to serve, such as with the Rotary Club’s crops signs project and at the club’s annual barbecue lunch at Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day.

By Dave Burgess, news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com