Posted on Jul 26, 2019

Roundabout opens to traffic

After months of traffic disruption, Quincy’s roundabout opened on Friday night.

Construction of the roundabout, a project intended to improve traffic at the intersection of State Route 28 and 13th Avenue SW, began in April. The state highway was reduced to one unpaved lane in each direction, and motorists passing through the area were directed to bypass Quincy entirely and use White Trail Road instead.

Vehicles make their way through Quincy’s new roundabout on Saturday, July 20.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



Traffic backups occurred frequently at the reduced intersection. In June, people from businesses in the commercial area at the intersection signed a petition to persuade the city to speed up the project by closing the intersection altogether for two weeks. The lengthy project had reduced the flow of customers to those businesses. The city agreed to the closure.

The closure allowed the contractor, Tommer Construction, to have unhindered access at the site. However, the closure made getting around town more difficult.

Chief of Police Kieth Siebert said during the closure that police officers issued many warnings to drivers speeding on 12th Avenue SW, or the road behind Lamb Weston, B Street SW – creative routes to get past the closed intersection. But there was not a spike in traffic tickets issued while the intersection was shut down, Siebert said.

As planned, after two weeks, the roundabout opened to vehicles. Some work remains to complete the project, but vehicles are free to pass around circular structure.

All vehicles move from left to right in the roundabout – the first in Quincy. The design of the project also created two slip lanes that allow vehicles to turn right without entering the roundabout. One slip lane allows vehicles on 13th south of the intersection and going north to turn right onto the highway and head toward downtown Quincy. The other slip lane allows southbound traffic on the north side of the intersection to turn right and head west toward Crescent Bar, also without entering the roundabout.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com