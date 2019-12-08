Posted on Dec 7, 2019

Saini recovers after incident at pageant



Shree Saini is continuing her pageant work, as a contestant and, in other pageants, serving as one of the judges. Saini, the reigning Miss World America for Washington state, keeps up a busy schedule, even after a health scare in October.

At Miss World America in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 12, Saini, whose parents live in George, Washington, collapsed backstage during the day of the pageant’s final competitions. She was rushed to an emergency room and stayed for two days. She was put on cardiac arrest watch and had test after test done at the hospital.

Shree Saini



In November and looking back, Saini said she did not recall anything of the incident, adding that she was glad her mother took pictures, “otherwise I would have been just shocked.”

Saini has had a pacemaker since she was 12 years old. She is still receiving testing weeks later to figure out any abnormalities, she added.

Ekta Saini, Shree’s mother, recalled the moment in Las Vegas. She was waiting in the crowd for Shree to take the stage but was called backstage and informed of Shree’s collapse. Fortunately, two of the other Miss World America contestants – Miss World America South Carolina and Miss World America Maine – are both nurses, and they quickly jumped to Shree’s aid.

“It was a big shock to my entire family,” said Shree Saini.

Prior to that night, Saini had claimed five awards in the semifinal portion of the pageant: the Beauty with a Purpose Winner Award; the Top Influencer Winner Award; the Entrepreneur Challenge Winner Award; the Talent 1st Runner Up Award; and the Top Model 1st Runner Up Award.

“I was really surprised,” said Saini. “They [contestants] were all super confident.”

Miss World is the biggest and longest-running pageant and has raised $1.3 billion to help organizations in more than 140 countries around the globe, said Saini.

In December 2017, she won the title of Miss India USA (see https://qvpr.com/new-miss-india-usa-hails-george/). In December 2018, she went on to win the Miss India Worldwide pageant (see https://qvpr.com/george-shree-saini-miss-india-worldwide-title/).

Saini will focus to the 2020 Miss World America pageant next year, when she will compete again as Miss World America Washington. Saini also continues her work as a business manager and public speaker. Coming up, she has scheduled trips to California, Houston and Iowa, she said, adding that her schedule is pretty full.

In November, she was invited to serve as a judge in the National American Miss national pageant. This pageant involves hundreds of contestants, including winners from every state.

After graduating from the University of Washington this past spring, she is looking into a public policy master’s program at either Harvard, Yale or Stanford, although she admitted Harvard is her top choice.

“I look forward to becoming even stronger,” she added.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com