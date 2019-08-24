Posted on Aug 24, 2019

Salon is a dream realized for owner

Hosanna Salon is the newest salon in town. Alma Gamino started her business in Quincy about six months ago, but it was under the radar, because it wasn’t very visible.

“I didn’t care for the location,” Gamino said. “It was hidden. I was waiting for a business space. Nothing was available. I never lost faith that I would find one. I always wanted a space like this.”



Her new salon space is at 7 D St. SW. This is the storefront location across from Rotary Park in downtown Quincy, where Happy Puppy opened before moving around the corner.

Gamino has four years of experience as a beautician. She trained at a beauty school in Moses Lake for two years. She cuts and styles hair for men, women and children. She is also trained on permanents and highlights. Hosanna Salon also offers other services, such as nails and waxing.

Gamino stated that she opened her own salon by setting goals. She had to wait for the right time for her dream to happen.

“Don’t lose hope,” Gamino said. “Things don’t happen fast, but if we have hope and patience they can happen. I am doing my best to bring in new clients.”

Gamino gives credit to her family for supporting her in her new business venture and giving her the encouragement she needed to focus on her dream.

Hosanna Salon is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

By Tammara Green, For the Post-Register