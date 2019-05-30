Posted on May 30, 2019

Sarty among best golfers at state

Quincy High School golfer Stacia Sarty finished 19th among the 40 finalists at the 2A Girls Golf State Tournament in Liberty Lake on May 22.

Sarty finished 19th in the preliminary round the day before, shooting a 43 in the front nine and a 46 in the back nine, for a total score of 89.

The top 40 golfers moved on to the finals, where Sarty played even better, shooting an 88.

“It’s great,” Quincy head girls golf coach Pat McGuire said, noting that in one year’s time, Sarty had gone from qualifying for state but not advancing to the final round last year to finishing among the top 20 golfers in 2A this year.

McGuire noted that Sarty had shot a 97 in practice rounds before the round of state, which would not be enough to advance if the cutoff was placed at 95.

“All of a sudden, she elevated her game as far as her contact with the driver and the fairway woods and her irons; it was absolutely spectacular. From tee to greens, she was as good as anybody out there.”

She struggled with her putter, but that was the only flaw that set her back and kept her from a better finish.

“I don’t think the scores equate to how well she played,” McGuire. She could have easily shot in the low 80s if her putter had cooperated, he added.

Sarty was one of three golfers at Liberty Lake’s Meadowwood Golf Course to hail from the Central Washington Athletic Conference and finish in the top 20. Best of the bunch was the new state champion, Ellensburg’s Kathryn Crimp, who shot a first-round 75 and a second-round 71 to take the title. Morgan Baum of East Valley-Yakima finished ninth with a 164 (84-80) score.

Four more CWAC golfers, three from Ephrata and one from Ellensburg, also made the cut to go on to the finals.

Another CWAC golfer, Quincy’s own Mackenzie Kleyn, made her state debut, shooting a 52 in the front nine and 51 in the back for a final score of 103 in the first round of the big dance.

“She played well,” McGuire wrote in a text message.

On the boys’ side, Nate Gonzalez qualified for state as an alternate, but did not get to play.

By Sebastian Moraga, For the Post-Register

Stacia Sarty