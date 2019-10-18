Posted on Oct 18, 2019

School board meets at Mountain View

At the Oct. 8 meeting of the Quincy School Board, Mountain View Elementary Principal Tiffany Viall presented data and goals to improve test scores and updated the board on the start of the school year at Mountain View.

The meeting was held in the library at Mountain View. Absent were Superintendent John Boyd, Tricia Lubach and the two student representatives. Quincy High School Principal Marcus Pimpleton and Buildings and Grounds Director Tom Harris were present.

During her presentation, Viall also shared that the school has recently elected a student council that will hold monthly meetings. In total, 14 students ran for the council; their campaigns included a one-minute speech, according to Viall.

The school is also introducing a fifth-grade safety patrol, with parent permission. The patrol, aided by faculty, will help students cross streets safely, said Viall.

Viall concluded her presentation discussing trauma-invested strategies. The strategies are aimed to help the students self-regulate in class and get into the right state of mind for learning, according to Viall.

“It’s been so far a really nice start to the year,” Viall added.

After a short superintendent update from Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman, Harris spoke about construction progress on all the projects across the district. The high school only has punch-list items remaining, and the FFA barn on the north side of the campus is said to be completed on Oct. 15, said Harris.

According to Harris, signage on the inside and out was completed in Quincy Middle School last week as well as Quincy Innovation Academy. Flooring repair has also been scheduled in Ancient Lakes Elementary over winter break, added Harris.

The meeting adjourned just after 6:30 p.m. The board is scheduled to meet again on Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the district transportation building.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com