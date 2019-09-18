Posted on Sep 18, 2019

School board meets before grand openings at two schools

At the Sept. 10 meeting of the Quincy School Board, CRBE/Heery project manager David Beaudine informed the board that final punch-list items for the numerous construction projects across the district were dwindling every day.

He also shared that crews were focusing their efforts and pushing to complete landscaping at the high school ahead of the ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony. The event was then held on Sept. 14.

District Superintendent John Boyd shared plans to recognize Wall of Fame inductees at halftime of the Jacks’ football home opener, which was on Sept. 13, played against Brewster. Boyd also lightly touched on plans for the Ancient Lakes Elementary ribbon-cutting ceremony, which took place on Sept. 12.

Boyd also shared with the board a rough draft of the 2019-2020 school board work plan detailing every month’s tasks and schedule. The plan was not final, and he said the board would seek comment on any recommended changes.

Lastly, he expressed gratitude for all the work and preparation district teachers have put into their classrooms and lessons. He and Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman visited every school in the district on the first day of classes and they were “absolutely blown away,” Boyd said.

In other matters, the high school Associated Student Body approved changes to school class colors. The freshman will now be black, the sophomores white, juniors green, and seniors gold, according to student representative Taylor Thomsen.

The public portion of the meeting adjourned at 6 p.m. Board members remained for an executive session afterward to review employee performance. All board members were present, including both student representatives.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com