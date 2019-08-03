Posted on Aug 3, 2019

School board receives updates on construction projects

Project Manager David Beaudine of CBRE|Heery informed the Quincy School District Board last week that he has no concerns about whether district-wide construction will be complete before school is set to start on Sept. 3.

The board met in the district transportation building at 5:30 p.m. on July 23. Beaudine shared photos of each site with the board and detailed construction progress.

Although almost all the asphalt outside the new high school is done, besides a small portion near the baseball field, Beaudine said the inside of the building is “boxes and furniture galore. A lot of it.”

Beaudine also shared that the press box in the stadium and the track around it are set to be installed in early August: the press box on Aug. 5, which will take a week to be completely installed, and the track on Aug. 12, which will take another two weeks to cure.

According to Beaudine, the stadium will not be ready until early September, just in time for the Jacks’ football home opener on Sept. 13 against Brewster.

The board discussed a new district-wide reading assessment that will be cheaper and more diagnostic. The board also talked about implementing a new elective option in the middle school focused on basic engineering skills to prepare for higher level classes offered at the high school.

The board introduced a new junior student representative, Eduardo Diaz, a junior starting in the fall at Quincy High School. Diaz was selected from a pool of candidates after hearing of the position from school announcements and completing the application. Diaz is excited to serve, and believes his opinion will be valued.

“They all (board members) really want to benefit the community for the students,” said Diaz. “I think it won’t be that hard to make my voice heard.”

Diaz will serve a two-year term in the position, replacing Cynthia Diaz who graduated in June.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com