Posted on Sep 5, 2019

School board talks QHS grand opening

At the Quincy School District board meeting on Aug. 27, district superintendent John Boyd detailed the new high school grand opening and the festivities surrounding it.

Board member Henry Hernandez and senior student representative Taylor Thomsen were absent at the meeting, which was attended by about eight, including Quincy High School Principal Marcus Pimpleton and the district’s director of buildings and grounds, Tom Harris. The agenda items were completed quickly, and the meeting adjourned around 6 p.m.

School board directors, from the left, Alex Ybarra, Tricia Lubach and Chris Baumgartner disucsss district matters Aug. 27.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The grand opening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, the same day as Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day in Quincy, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the new facility. Boyd, Rep. Alex Ybarra, who is also on the school board, and board president Susan Lybbert will speak at the event.

A ceremony will be held in the gymnasium, said Boyd, complete with appearances by the QHS cheerleaders and choir. Attendees can enjoy food and tour the new facility at their leisure after the ceremony.

“It’ll be fun, it’s going to be a great day,” said Boyd.

The QHS grand opening will be preceded by the grand opening of the new Ancient Lakes Elementary school on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

The board also discussed district-wide professional development, including racial equality training in the high school, for example, said Boyd. Professional development training is occurring at all levels, according to Boyd, who added, “we’re really pleased to see the professional development happening in our district.”

Harris also updated the board on the construction progress at Monument Elementary. A crew vacuumed the building last Tuesday, sound systems and Promethean boards are installed, and teachers have begun setting up and decorating their classrooms, said Harris, adding that the teachers “have been wonderful to work with.”

The only major project that remained in the building was the air conditioning, though it has been resolved. The air conditioning company sent out a technician to complete the installation last Friday, Aug. 30, according to Harris.

Boyd also informed the board members they would receive a calendar in September detailing work plans for the following year for both himself and assistant superintendent Nik Bergman. The board discussed these matters in detail during a board retreat on Aug. 23.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com