Posted on Dec 13, 2019

School bus and tour bus collide near Quincy

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working to stabilize a tour bus involved in a crash Friday.

The bus is in a ditch on White Trail Road and teetering on one side, said Kyle Foreman, Grant County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. It may take several hours to take the bus apart to prevent it from rolling. The tour bus was involved in a collision at about 9:15 a.m. with a Quincy School District school bus and Jeep-type vehicle.

About 20 to 30 people in the tour bus and 26 students in the school bus, according to Foreman and Quincy School District personnel. None of the passengers of the tour bus or school bus were seriously injured, but people and students were transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center to be examined.

The back of the school bus was damaged and the front of the jeep and tour bus, Foreman said.

By Tony Buhr for the Post-Register