School district approves contract for psychology team

At the Quincy School District board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the district transportation building, the board approved the hiring of a consulting team to fill the psychological needs of the district.

The consulting team includes one psychologist and a technical support staff, according to Superintendent John Boyd. The team has been contracted for a one-year agreement, and the lead psychologist is a “high quality individual,” Boyd added. The contract pays the psychologist for up to 190 working days and the support staff up to 740 hours for the coming school year.

According to Boyd, the district is recommended to have one psychologist for each 1,000 students. The single psychologist and support team contracted for this year will cover 3,000 students in the district.

“We have been desperate to find a psychologist,” said Boyd.

The board discussed other matters too, including the adoption of the 2019-20 district budget and the 2020-21 district calendar. All board members were present, including recently appointed junior student representative Eduardo Diaz and senior student representative Taylor Thomsen.

Prior to the board meeting, members were invited to tour the new Quincy High School, which is more than 90 percent done, according to CBRE/Heery Project Manager David Beaudine. All board members attended the tour except for Alex Ybarra and Henry Hernandez. Both Diaz and Thomsen toured their new school as well.

“It’s really exciting to see where we’re moving into,” Thomsen said.

Beaudine also shared progress of district-wide construction in a short presentation. Two buildings at the new high school will not be ready for the start of school; the barn and the greenhouse. The barn will not open until late September due to septic issues, and the greenhouse will not open until mid-September due to electrical problems, said Beaudine.

According to Beaudine, the track in the new stadium is scheduled to be ready on Aug. 21, and the weights will be delivered to the weight room overlooking the stadium in two weeks. Lastly, the large display board in the high school commons was delivered on Monday, Aug. 19.

The board moved quickly through the agenda items and adjourned in just under 30 minutes. The next school board meeting is set for Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the district transportation building.

