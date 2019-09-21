Posted on Sep 20, 2019

School district celebrates opening of Ancient Lakes

About 200 students, parents and community members gathered at the front steps of the new Ancient Lakes Elementary school on the sunny evening of Sept. 12 for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony.

At right are: in front, from the left, Susan Lybbert, Colleen Frerks and Chris Baumgartner; in back, from the left, John Boyd, David Beaudine, Tom Harris, Nik Bergman and Henry Hernandez.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



School board members, including President Susan Lybbert, Henry Hernandez and Chris Baumgartner, were in attendance, along with Superintendent John Boyd and Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman.

Festivities began with a speech from Ancient Lakes Principal Colleen Frerks, who talked a little about the building’s long history in Quincy. She asked the crowd how many attended the former Quincy High School or junior high, to which a large group of the audience raised their hands. Lastly, she added that she is thankful to be a part of the building’s past, present and future.

Following Frerks, a group of nine music class students sang “God Bless America” before the next round of speakers made their comments.

Bergman followed the song and thanked everyone involved with the school’s renovation and construction, including the design team and architects.

“I think we have one of the most beautiful elementary schools in all of Washington,” said Bergman.

Lybbert and Boyd spoke after Bergman; Lybbert thanked the community for its support of the 2016 bond that made the district-wide projects possible, while Boyd reiterated the thanks of the previous speakers. Boyd also thanked the teachers, adding, “you guys are heroes and unbelievable.”

The ceremony closed with remarks from Brent Harding of NAC Architecture before the official cutting of the ribbon.

Attendees were then invited inside to tour the new facility and enjoy a meal.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com