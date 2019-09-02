Posted on Sep 2, 2019

School district to honor 2019 Wall of Fame inductees

Quincy School District is excited to announce that six outstanding individuals have been chosen to be inducted into the 2019 Wall of Fame. In the inaugural year of the Wall of Fame, Norma Petersen, James “Jim” Spence, Manuel Ybarra, James “Bob” Woodworth, Tom Turner and Bill Porter have been chosen because through their achievements and contributions they have brought honor to themselves, our schools and the community.

Norma Petersen was a beloved teacher for 41 years at Quincy High School after retiring in 2011. She taught Spanish and English during her time at Quincy High School. Her students fondly remember Mrs. Petersen for always going above and beyond for them. To this day, Mrs. Petersen continues to connect with them long after leaving her classroom. Mrs. Petersen has left a lasting positive impact on her students and colleagues.

James “Jim” Spence was a QHS graduate who returned to his hometown to teach. In addition to teaching, Mr. Spence held positions as a head basketball coach, athletic director, vice principal, and principal until his retirement in 1998. In 2004, he was inducted to the Washington State Athletic Directors Hall of Fame. Students remember Mr. Spence as someone who helped positively shape their lives.

Manuel Ybarra coached wrestling from 1983-2009 and is also a Washington State Coaches Association Hall of Fame wrestling coach. In addition to coaching wrestling, he coached football. Coach Ybarra was an integral part of starting the Quincy Youth Wrestling program in 1987. As the head coach of the Quincy wrestling program, he had 45 state placers, 13 finalists and four state champions and was named three times as the CTL/CWAC Coach of the Year. Ybarra is regarded as having the ability to inspire and motivate athletes to be the absolute best person that they can be on and off the mat. Moreover, he is a Quincy High School alumnus, lifelong Quincy resident and local business owner.

James “Bob” Woodworth coached boys and girls basketball as well as taught history and PE. His impact in high school sports led to the basketball court at the Quincy Middle School (former Quincy High School) being named after him. In 1999, Woodworth was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame with 372 wins and 152 losses over a 21-year coaching career. As a head basketball coach, he led Quincy to 12 league championships, 10 district titles and 10 state tournaments.

Tom Turner made significant contributions to soccer in Quincy, not only to the program but with student-athletes. Turner established the QHS soccer program. As a head soccer coach, he took his team to state six times and brought home two state trophies – he led the team to third place in 2003 and fourth place in 2008. Turner was also essential in putting together the team that won the state championship in 2014. He was a mentor to his athletes and a constant presence in their lives up until his passing in 2015. He also dedicated most of his teaching career to the life skills program and organized the annual Special Education Department Turkey Dinner for the high school staff.

Bill Porter is a former QHS athlete, playing football, basketball, and golf. During his senior year at QHS, he played wide receiver on the football team and was named First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State. However, golf was the sport Bill excelled in and later went on to compete in the US Open in 1995 and 1996.

The six recipients were chosen by a committee that consisted of community members, former students, and current and former staff members. Nominations were submitted electronically, and after careful deliberation, the selection committee came to a final vote in June.

Recipients will be inducted during halftime at the first home football game on September 13 at the Quincy High School stadium. Plaques will then be displayed on the wall outside the Quincy High School gym. The public is invited join in celebrating their accomplishments.

Submitted by Quincy School District