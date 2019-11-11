Posted on Nov 11, 2019

Scout helps make shelter dogs more comfortable

With colder weather looming in the coming months, Quincy High School senior Gavin Porter decided to help animals in the Quincy Animal Shelter by donating 30 new dog beds for the number of dogs housed there.

He donated the beds in early September, said Porter, who decided to take on the project to fulfill requirements to become an Eagle Scout, which he expects to receive in March. The Eagle Scout project is a leadership exercise focused on community service projects, he said. Porter is part of Troop 41 based in Ephrata.

Porter also comes from a house full of animals: three dogs, three cats and a lizard, he said, adding that it’s kind of like a zoo. Beyond earning his Eagle Scout, Porter just wanted to help the dogs in the shelter be more comfortable in the winter months.

“I wanted to help the animals before winter hit, so they didn’t have to sleep on cold, concrete ground,” said Porter.

The beds are made of a PVC pipe frame with fabric stretched over it and screwed in. With help from his Scout troop and his brother Korbin, a freshman, all 30 beds were completed in two days, said Gavin. The group made three different sizes and 10 of each.

The fabric screwed into the frames is very taught, elevating the animal off the floor, said Shelter Manager Issela Navarro. Some dogs are not allowed the beds because they will chew them up, but the dogs that do sleep on them do so in different ways. Some prefer to nap on just the fabric alone while others like a blanket on top of the fabric, said Navarro.

“Having a bed will at least help so they don’t actually have to sleep on the cold [floor],” said Navarro said. “They’re durable, so it’s kind of hard for the dogs to rip up that easy.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com