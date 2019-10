Posted on Oct 8, 2019

Second Celebration of Cultures

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Young attendees grind apples into juice at the Celebration of Cultures on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum. The event, in its second year, has drawn groups from the Seattle and Tri-Cities areas. The event included music from Tri-Cities band Skweez the Weezle, crafts, food and demonstrations.