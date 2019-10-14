Posted on Oct 14, 2019

Second half push leads Lady Jacks to third straight win

The Quincy High School girls soccer team pulled away in the second half to defeat East Valley Yakima 4-2 on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Jackrabbit Stadium.

Emily Wurl led the Lady Jacks with two goals, both in the second half. Sheridan Donovan and Nicol Ortiz pitched in one goal each as well. The green and gold took just six shots and earned only one corner for the evening.

The visitors played much of the first half on the Quincy side of the field on the attack. The Quincy goalkeeper, Ryann Harrington, made a few goal-saving plays in the opening minutes and continued her strong play throughout the night.

“That’s one thing that we’ve tried to do better this year is no cheap goals,” said Head Coach Francisco Tafoya. “We can really count on her [Harrington] back there this year.”

The Lady Jacks scored three goals in the second half to pull away for a 4-2 win on Oct. 3 at home.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



Quincy nearly scored in the 20th minute from a corner kick sent into the box. After the first shot was knocked down by the East Valley goalkeeper, another Quincy player nearly put the ball back in off of the rebound.

The visitors responded by nearly scoring themselves a few minutes later, in the 24th minute, with a shot ricocheting off the top bar. The follow-up shot missed left of the goal.

With some fancy footwork, Wurl found an opening just a few minutes later but missed to the right of goal with her shot. Quincy finally broke through in the 40th minute when Ortiz put in a rebound after the East Valley goalkeeper knocked the ball to the ground.

The ref whistled the end of the half moments later, and the Lady Jacks took a slim 1-0 lead into the break.

The visitors opened the second half nearly scoring the equalizer on a through ball getting past the back line; however, Harrington made another great play, blocking the shot and forcing a corner for East Valley. The Lady Jacks defense locked down once more and did not allow a goal on the ensuing corner kick.

“They did a good job back there,” said Tafoya. “They stayed composed. Throughout the whole game I think communication was key back there.”

Wurl expanded Quincy’s lead just moments later with a goal to give the home team a 2-0 lead in the 60th minute. Sheridan Donovan tacked on another goal for the Lady Jacks six minutes later to give the Jacks a comfortable 3-0 lead.

East Valley finally got on the board in the 70th minute, then added another in the closing moments. However, between East Valley goals, Wurl added another to finish off the visitors and claim the 4-2 victory.

“Emily did a good job retaining the ball and just shielding when she needed to,” said Tafoya.

The Lady Jacks returned to action Tuesday, Oct. 8, against Ephrata. On Thursday, Oct. 10, they come home to take on Grandview.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com