Posted on Aug 1, 2019

Service planned for Kaycie Tuttle

A memorial service for former Quincy High School Athletic Director Kaycie Tuttle will be held at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee.

Tuttle, 35, died July 24 after a long fight with brain cancer.

Kaycie Tuttle

An Eastmont High School grad, she started her teaching career at Sterling Middle School, was an instructional coach in Toppenish, and in 2016 was hired as Quincy High School’s athletic director to replace longtime AD Bill Alexander, who retired a year later.

“Kaycie’s love and passion for student athletes and athletic programs made her a fantastic addition to the Quincy High School staff and QSD Administrative Team,” reads the school district’s Facebook post announcing her death.

Tuttle talked about her struggle with cancer in a March 2018 article in the Quincy Valley Post-Register. At the time, she was on leave following a recurrence of a brain tumor in fall 2017 and undergoing chemo treatment in Seattle and Wenatchee.

The tumors had first occurred when she was 21, while she was a student teacher at Eastmont.

She thought she was in the clear when she went cancer-free for 10 years, she said.

After missing most of the 2017-18 school year, Tuttle briefly returned to the job in fall 2018, but she returned to medical leave in February.