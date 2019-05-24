Posted on May 24, 2019

Several Quincy athletes earn all-conference honors for spring sports

Quincy High School athletes made a name for themselves this spring season as evidenced by all the recognition they earned from the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

In girls golf, Stacia Sarty earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior, one of only two non-seniors to earn the honor. She qualified for state.

In tennis, Louis Merred earned first-team all-conference honors among male players, and teammate Efrem Roseburg earned an honorable mention. Both qualified for state.

Lastly, the boys team won the conference’s sportsmanship award.

In boys golf, Nate Gonzalez earned second-team all-conference honors, and the team won the conference’s sportsmanship award.

In track and field, Jane Kennedy earned second-team all-conference honors among female distance runners.

Trevor Moloso earned second-team honors among vertical jumpers. Both Kennedy and Moloso made state.

Taylor Thomsen earned an honorable mention among female throwers.

Jalen Spence earned an honorable mention among hurdlers, and the entire boys team earned the Sportsmanship Award, shared with Prosser.

In softball, Mia Ramirez, a sophomore, earned an honorable mention.

In baseball, Nick Gonzalez earned an honorable mention.

The baseball team’s first-year skipper Colton Loomis earned Coach of the Year honors.

In boys soccer, Jose Lopez earned second-team all-conference honors among defenders.

Saul Buenrostro earned second-team honors as a midfielder, while Adrian Borja earned an honorable mention as a forward and Hector Dominguez capped a breakout season with an honorable-mention nod as a midfielder.

