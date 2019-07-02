Posted on Jul 2, 2019

Soap Lake graduates to pour into town at festival

Soap Lake’s Suds & Sun Festival is coming soon – July 6.

The annual summer event is enhanced this year by Soap Lake’s Centennial and inclusion of the Classic Vehicle Show and Pig Run.

The parade (5-6 p.m.) is always free and open to anyone. This year’s Grand Marshal will be Soap Lake Mayor Raymond Gravelle.

The Centennial Committee is sponsoring a float depicting Soap Lake with its water and basalt cliffs, the Lady of the Lake, and surrounded by a variety of Mud Bathers in period swimsuits.

Keith Dolge will emcee the parade, and Chuck Fogerson will be performing the National Anthem.

At the beginning of the parade, alumni from the high school’s six decades of students (at last count there are 350+ planning to attend) will walk together.

The reunion is hosted at the high school from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Pig Run (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is a storied Soap Lake event. Classic vehicles will be concentrated at the east beach and around Smokiam Park, although they will also line up on Highway 17 and throughout the whole of town. Seventy to 100 are expected to attend.

For more information, visit www.soaplake100.com.

Post-Register Staff