Sports briefs, week of Nov. 6, 2019
Mid State Volleyball Club hosting tryouts
Local volleyball club Mid State Volleyball Club will host tryouts for girls ages 10-18 on Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Jackrabbit Gymnasium at Quincy High School.
The cost to enter the tryout is $10; however, the fee will be waived for those who register ahead of time at www.evergreenregion.org. For more information, contact Darci Kleyn at 509-398-5323.
Quincy swimmer competes at district
At the 2019 districts 5, 6 and 7 2A girls swim meet on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, Quincy High School senior swimmer Grace Van Der Merwe placed 5th among 16 swimmers in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 6:00.71.
She also placed 6th with a time of 2:34.74 in the 200-yard individual medley among 15 swimmers. Unfortunately, Van Der Merwe did not qualify for the state meet in either of the two events.