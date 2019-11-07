Posted on Nov 7, 2019

Sports briefs, week of Nov. 6, 2019

Mid State Volleyball Club hosting tryouts

Local volleyball club Mid State Volleyball Club will host tryouts for girls ages 10-18 on Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Jackrabbit Gymnasium at Quincy High School.

The cost to enter the tryout is $10; however, the fee will be waived for those who register ahead of time at www.evergreenregion.org. For more information, contact Darci Kleyn at 509-398-5323.

Quincy swimmer competes at district

At the 2019 districts 5, 6 and 7 2A girls swim meet on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, Quincy High School senior swimmer Grace Van Der Merwe placed 5th among 16 swimmers in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 6:00.71.

She also placed 6th with a time of 2:34.74 in the 200-yard individual medley among 15 swimmers. Unfortunately, Van Der Merwe did not qualify for the state meet in either of the two events.