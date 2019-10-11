Posted on Oct 11, 2019

Stout defense powers Jacks to blowout win

Fueled by three touchdowns in the second quarter, the Jacks football team thumped Wapato 34-0 on Oct. 4 in Wapato. With the win the green and gold improved its record to 3-2 on the season.

Running back Kenzie Realme led the Jacks with three rushing touchdowns for the night and receiver Nate Ortiz added two touchdown catches, both in the second quarter. Quincy jumped out to a 28-0 lead at half before adding another score in the fourth quarter.

Receiver Nate Ortiz runs for one of his two touchdowns on the night in the Jacks’ 34-0 win.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The Jacks pounded the Wapato defense early with a heavy dose of run plays. On a short fourth down conversion, Realme punched in his first score of the night with 7:41 left in the opening quarter. The point-after try missed, and the green and gold took a 6-0 lead.

After a failed fake punt by Wapato and an interception thrown by Quincy, the first quarter came to an end with the visitors still up 6-0.

With just under eight minutes left in the second period, Realme found his way to the end zone again. The Jacks’ lead then grew to 14-0 with a converted two-point conversion.

“He was really good tonight,” said head coach Wade Petersen. “He runs differently than most guys we see.”

A failed fourth-down conversion by Wapato returned the ball to the Jacks offense, and then Ortiz got in on the scoring. After a failed two-point attempt, the green and gold held a 20-0 lead with 5:22 left in the half.

After yet another fourth-down stop by the Quincy defense, the offense took over at midfield with only a few minutes remaining in the half. Quarterback Alex Aguila wasted no time, finding Ortiz for yet another score with 49 seconds remaining in the half. The Jacks converted the two-point conversion and took a 28-0 lead into the break.

“We did a good job defensively with the game plan that coach Frost designed,” said Petersen.

Turnovers plagued both teams in the third quarter, leading to no scoring in the period. However, Realme found his way to the end zone once more early in the fourth quarter. That capped the Jacks’ scoring for the night, as their two-point attempt failed. With 8:36 remaining in the contest, their advantage had increased to 34-0.

The Jacks return to action this Friday, Oct. 11, in Ephrata at 7 p.m. for the Battle of the Basin. The Tigers head into the matchup winless with a 0-5 record.

“It’s an exciting time of the year, this is where teams start to push for the playoffs,” said Petersen. “Ephrata is in our way, so we’ve got to get through them, and that’s our next hurdle.”

Game Stats

Quincy 34, Wapato 0

Passing:

Aguila – 11/20, 197 yards,

2 touchdowns

Rushing:

Realme – 16 attempts,

119 yards, 3 touchdowns

Receiving:

Ortiz – 5 catches, 113 yards, 2 touchdowns

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com