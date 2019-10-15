Posted on Oct 15, 2019

Strong team play leads Lady Jacks past Prosser

After four tense sets in the Jackrabbit gymnasium, the Quincy volleyball squad came away with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Prosser Mustangs on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Junior Mackenzie Kleyn led the Lady Jacks with nine kills. Juniors Kelly Mills and Rosey Combs each added eight kills as well, with Combs making her first start of the season, according to head coach Dean Pratt.

The Jacks took the first set by a score of 26-24, the third 25-22, and the fourth also 25-22. Prosser only won the second set by a 25-20 score.

The green and gold fell behind early in the first set, trailing 15-8 about halfway through. From then, the Lady Jacks scored nine of the next 14 points to bring the score to 20-17. The Lady Jacks continued that momentum and strung together six straight points to jump out to a 23-20 lead. The visitors responded by taking the lead back with four straight points of their own before Quincy closed it out with three straight points to claim the first set.

“It’s important for us to stay one point at a time,” said Pratt. “When we start looking ahead or looking behind us, we carry something with us, and it’s tough to overcome that.”

The teams traded points in the second set, going back and forth throughout with neither gaining any more than a four-point advantage. After the Jacks tied the match at 20, the visitors closed out the set with a five-point run.

Prosser’s momentum carried over into the third set, jumping out to a 6-3 lead. The Lady Jacks recovered with strong play, scoring 12 of the following 18 points to take a 15-12 lead. The Mustangs got back into the set with three straight points, but the Jacks countered with four straight points to take a commanding 21-16 lead. The Jacks held off Prosser to close the set with a narrow 25-22 win.

“When I got to the huddle, they [the captains] had already taken care of a lot of stuff,” said Pratt. “The last thing I heard was, ‘we have to win this game.’ They were in it and focused.”

The fourth set mirrored the third with neither team creating any significant separation in the early stages. Quincy pulled away with six straight midway through the set to take a 20-16 lead. The Lady Jacks then added four of the next seven points to put themselves on the edge of victory at 24-19. Prosser’s last gasp fell short as the Jacks finished the visitors 25-22.

“We preach about it all the time, we’ve got to trust our teammates and not try to do too much,” said Pratt. “If each person does their job, we’re going to be just dandy.”

The Jacks returned to action on Oct. 3 in a win over Toppenish on the road before coming home to take on Wapato on Oct. 8.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com