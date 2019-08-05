Posted on Aug 5, 2019

Summer camps bring new experiences for local kids

On July 24, the Quincy Recreation Department shuttled about 10 kids in a city bus over the mountains to watch the Seattle Mariners defeat the Texas Rangers, 5-3, at T-Mobile Park. For many of the kids, it was their first time at a Mariners baseball game.

“That’s always fun to get in there and see their eyes when they get into the stadium and looking around,” said Recreation Director Russ Harrington.

This, in part is what Harrington and the Recreation Department hopes to provide for campers: new experiences. Whether it be the first responders camp in June or the farming camp in August, Harrington’s goal is to get kids doing things they have never done before.

In June at the first responders camp, campers toured Quincy’s public safety facility with local law enforcement and firefighters and were shown the inside of a police car. According to Harrington, officers were able to fit about five campers in the back of the patrol car.

Last week’s visit to Seattle for the sports campers was the first time the camp planned such a trip, and it won’t be the last, said Harrington. The Quincy campers, aloang with others from Ellensburg, East Wenatchee and dozens of other camps crowded the upper level of the stadium on July 24.

“The whole 300 level, you could look around the whole place and you could see different groups of day camps scattered out there,” said Harrington.

Other than their trip to the Mariners game, the sports campers go to local parks and schools to play soccer, football and corn hole. According to Harrington, the warm weather has been a factor, so the campers can also play Twister or ping pong in the recreation center.

“It’s kind of nice to have a nice air-conditioned building in here that they can play games in,” Harrington added.

When the campers are not going to parks or schools, the camps primarily take place in the recreation Activities Center, located on the corner of Second Avenue SE and B Street SE in Quincy. Recreation coordinator Amanda Boggle and Harrington help a staff of two run the camps. Each camp averages about 10-12 kids, said Harrington.

With the sports camp wrapped up last Friday, July 26, Harrington and the recreation staff now prepare for the next summer camp, a farming-themed camp Aug. 5-9. Campers will be taken around town to a variety of farms to get an inside look at agriculture in the valley.

According to Harrington, some of the kids attending the farming camp have never been around agriculture or the equipment used, so he believes learning about it will be a good experience for them.

Recreation summer camps are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cost $60 per camper. Contact the recreation department for more information or to sign up.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com