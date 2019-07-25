Posted on Jul 24, 2019

Summer theater series returns with melodrama

Quincy Valley Allied Arts summer theater returns July 25-27 with its production of “Inspector Detector and the Case of the Precious Treasure.”

The first show will be held in Quincy’s Lauzier Park, followed by a show at George Community Park and a concluding show at White Heron Winery on July 27. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

The show will cost $5 to enter and will have a runtime of roughly an hour, according to QVAA President Mandy Ottley.

Paul Slager (on floor) and Pat Connelly (right) practice a scene during a dress rehearsal. “Inspector Detector and the Case of the Precious Treasure” opens July 25 at Lauzier Park in Quincy at 7:30 p.m.

Submitted by Mandy Ottley



Written by Christopher Gieschen, the melodrama is about a villain trying to deceive the heroine and steal her inheritance, according to Ottley. “Audiences and actors will love helping Inspector Detector put all of the pieces together in this delightful animated puzzle,” states the script summary.

Among the cast members are Megan Slager as the heroine, Holly Petersen as the villainess and Sam Ronish as the inspector. In total, the script showcases nine actors.

The summer theater series has been held during the summer months for 20 years in the Valley, according to Ottley. The shows in Quincy and George happen every summer; whereas, the show at White Heron is an addition this time.

The summer series has produced melodramas in the past, such as “Nunsense” in 2016 and “Alice in Zombieland” in 2015. The very first summer theater produced was also “Nunsense,” back in the year 2000, according to the Quincy Valley Allied Arts webpage.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com