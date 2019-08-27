Posted on Aug 27, 2019

Team effort funds scoreboard upgrade in QHS stadium

With the construction of the new Quincy High School, the school district has implemented new technologies all over the campus. Standing tall over the new stadium is a state-of-the-art video scoreboard, just one of many new features of the sports complex.

The district had originally budgeted for a more standard, run-of-the-mill scoreboard, the kind seen in most high school stadiums. According to Bart Yeates with the Quincy Booster Club, the club made a strong push for an upgraded scoreboard.

The video scoreboard at the new Quincy High School stadium stands on the south side of the field.

As plans for the new high school were developing, Booster Club members wanted to spread their funds throughout the campus, paying for upgrades to the baseball, softball and stadium scoreboards, along with the gym.

“The original idea was to make a positive impact,” Yeates said.

Once club members realized the expense of upgrading all the electronics, the club focused its efforts on the stadium, said Yeates.

The Booster Club, after contacting the school district, approached the Rotarians as well for support of a video scoreboard.

The Quincy Rotary Club agreed to contribute for the upgraded scoreboard; the same amount as the booster club. Together, the Booster and Rotary clubs accounted for $60,000 dollars – about half of the cost of the video board, while the district covered the remaining costs.

The combined funding also helped pay for the large video board in the school’s indoor commons area, according to Paul Slager of the Quincy Rotary Club. Slager was on the club’s board at the time of the donation. The video board inside the school is similar to the scoreboard installed in the new stadium.

According to Slager, the Quincy Rotary Club focuses on education in the community and wanted the football stadium to stand out.

“We thought it was really important,” said Slager. “It’s a source of pride in a lot of ways.”

With the upgraded video board in the stadium, Yeates said the improvements would not only benefit football, but soccer, track and graduation as well. The video board will also provide some learning opportunity for students as they can learn to program it, a skill they can pursue in higher education or in a career.

