Posted on May 11, 2019

Tennis team closes regular season with trip to Ellensburg

The Quincy High School tennis team finished in third place among boys and seventh place among girls at the end of its regular season.

The placings were “not what we hoped for,” Quincy boys head coach Matthew See wrote in a text message. The boys went into the season hoping to fight for the league title, which went to 9-0 Ephrata. The Jacks tied for third with a 6-3 record.

Among girls, the hope was to have a bounce-back type of season after last year’s winless campaign.

The 3-6 record for the girls shows an uptick in the right direction, although perhaps not as big as the coaches might have wanted.

The Jacks closed the season at Ellensburg, 1-8 among girls and 5-4 among boys. The Quincy boys lost 3-2, while the girls won by the same score.

Samahara Aguilar beat Ellensburg’s Grace Walter, 6-0, 6-2. The duo of Dani Ronish and Hailey McKee defeated Ellensburg’s Amitie Davis and Blake Johnson 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Ryann Harrington and Vivian Geesey beat Ellensburg’s Ava Stuart and Zoe Ihrke, 7-6 (14-12), 3-6, 6-3.

The girls’ Hannah Bensch lost to Kiya Dobson, 3-6, 6-1, 2-6. Quincy’s Daisy Ramirez and Paige Lubach lost to Lannen Smithgall and Melissa Lopez, 6-7 (5-7) 2-6.

Among boys, Efrem Roseburg and Louis Merred continued their strong season by winning two more matches.

Merred defeated Ellensburg’s Andrew Hull, 6-4, 7-5. Efrem Roseburg defeated Ellensburg’s Mike Nelson, 6-1, 6-0.

Roseburg goes into districts with an unblemished mark, 9-0 in league, while Merred is 8-1.

“Both Louie and Efrem have a good shot for state,” See said.

State will be at Seattle’s University of Washington Nordstrom Tennis Center on May 24 and 25.

All three doubles matches went Ellensburg’s way, with Jaiden Duby and Josh Rosen beating Quincy’s Joahan Fregoso and Taggart Hodges, 6-3, 6-3.

Bo Johnson and Collin March beating Quincy’s Jose Cruz and Drew Rigby, 1-6, 2-6, and Thomas Lonowski and Ethan Price beating Quincy’s Erick Luis and Hodges, 3-6, 3-6.

Next up for the Quincy fuzz-peelers is the district tournament at East Valley-Yakima, which starts at 9 a.m. this Saturday.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com

Samahara Aguilar returns the ball during a match at Cashmere High School earlier this season. Aguilar had the only singles victory for Quincy against Ellensburg. The other two points for the Lady Jacks came via doubles matches.

Photo by Sebastian Moraga/Post-Register