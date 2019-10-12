Posted on Oct 12, 2019

Three Quincy runners place in top 25 at Leavenworth

A trio of Quincy cross country runners placed in the top quarter of competitors at the Ski Hill Invitational in Leavenworth on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Senior Bryn Heikes placed 4th in the girls 2.8 mile varsity and junior varsity race with a time of 19:23.4. Junior Jane Kennedy came in about a minute behind her with a time of 20:22.7 and in 12th place. One hundred forty-two competitors ran the course, located at Leavenworth’s ski hill.

Leavenworth Invitational X-Country meet on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Leavenworth Ski Hill.

Photo by Mike Bonnicksen of The Wenatchee World



Elie Bassett of Granite Falls finished first with a time of 19:00. Eastmont High School finished with the best team score of 51.

On the boys side, freshman Edgar Guzman led the Quincy squad with a 24th place finish and a 16:43.4 time. Senior Oswaldo Perez finished 61st with a 17:56.09 time. Senior Tyler Wurl, sophomore Ecduy Gorillo and junior Kevin Calixto placed 92nd, 95th and 98th respectively. One hundred and one runners competed in the boys race.

Shea Mattson of Selah placed first with a 14:28.4 time. Cascade, the host, finished with the best team score of 77.

The runners return to action on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Apple Ridge to face off against Prosser and Selah, the host.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com