Posted on Oct 17, 2019

Tigers shut out Jacks in Battle of the Basin

The Ephrata Tigers shut out the Quincy Jacks in the Battle of the Basin, pulling away in the second half to win 38-0 on Friday, Oct. 11, at Kiwanis Field in Ephrata.

Quincy’s woes against the Tigers in the rivalry game continued: The green and gold have not won the Battle of the Basin since the 2016 season, a 17-10 win in Quincy. With the loss on Friday, the Jacks now hold a 3-3 overall record (0-2 league), and the Tigers move above Quincy in the league standings with the win.

Above, Quincy defenders nearly intercept a pass late in the game.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



From a 9-0 halftime lead, the Tigers scored 16 points in the third quarter to increase their lead to 25-0.

The scoring began with their second safety of the night early in the third quarter when the snap went over the Quincy punter’s head and into the end zone. The Jacks had given up a safety the same way late in the second quarter.

Ephrata added on to its lead with a 13-yard touchdown run with 6:09 left in the third to bring the lead to 18-0 after converting the point-after attempt. On the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers recovered a squib kick and quickly found their way to the end zone again with a 31-yard touchdown run to increase their lead to 25-0 with just over five minutes left.

“We didn’t tackle very well defensively, we couldn’t snap the ball,” said head coach Wade Petersen. “Football’s not complicated, you have to be able to snap it to your quarterback and then do the play.”

The Tigers added two more scores in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard interception returned for a touchdown early in the quarter. The point-after attempt was unsuccessful, but the Tigers led 31-0. They added another short touchdown run a few minutes later to take a 38-0 lead with 8:48 left in the contest.

Quincy now turns their focus to their final regular season home game against East Valley Yakima on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The Jacks must win their final two games; against East Valley at home and the final on the road at Ellensburg, to have any chance of earning a playoff spot.

“You lose to East Valley, your playoff hopes are pretty much dashed,” Petersen told the players. “If you can’t get up for that, I don’t know what you can.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com