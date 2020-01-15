Posted on Jan 15, 2020

Toppenish takeaways bury Lady Jacks at home

Turnovers plagued the Lady Jacks basketball team as they fell to the visiting Toppenish Wildcats 58-27 on Friday, Jan. 10 at home.

Senior Jackie Dearie led the green and gold with 10 points and sophomore Emily Wurl added nine as well. With the loss, along with another on Jan. 11 against Selah, Quincy now holds a 1-9 record in league play (3-9 overall).

Against Toppenish on Jan. 11, the visitors jumped on the Lady Jacks early, building a 11-0 lead. Quincy finally got on the board to break the Wildcat run, but were unable to get another basket for the rest of the quarter. The visitors put together another 10-point run on their way to a 21-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Quincy sophomore Karla Nunez (middle left) keeps the ball away from a Toppenish player during Quincy’s 58-27 loss on Friday, Jan. 9.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

“Once we start turning the ball over, we are not there yet mentally to change and do something,” Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said. “Just because you threw the ball away like five times in a row or whatever it is, it doesn’t have to determine the game.”

The green and gold bounced back in the second quarter earning four trips to the foul line and knocking down all but two free throws. The Lady Jacks’ defense stepped up in the quarter too, only allowing Toppenish to score nine points. The teams headed into the break with Quincy facing a 30-11 deficit.

The Quincy offense put together another solid scoring quarter coming out of the half time break. The green and gold got to the free throw line two more times and hit a three-point shot in the period. However, the Wildcats scored 13 points in the quarter and took a 43-23 lead into the fourth.

The final quarter mirrored the first with the Lady Jacks struggling to hit shots. The Jacks were held to just three points in the quarter, while the Toppenish offense cruised to 15 points in the quarter and a 31-point victory.

The Jacks returned to action on Jan. 14 against East Valley Yakima on the road and then will take on Grandview at home on Friday, Jan. 17.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com