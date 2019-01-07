Posted on Jan 7, 2019

Toppenish tops Lady Jacks hoopsters, 76-44

The Quincy Lady Jacks could not overcome a sluggish second quarter and dropped a 78-44 decision to Toppenish on Dec. 28.

The 44-point output was the second-most points scored in a conference game by the Lady Jacks this season.

However, the 78 points by the Wildcats was the second-most given up in a conference game, as well.

“We were actually winning 13-12 after the first quarter, but we stopped being aggressive,” head coach Cory Medina said.

Sounding perplexed, Medina said he did not know the reason why his team took the foot off the gas.

“I don’t know if it’s because we don’t have a full varsity cast yet, the girls get tired, I don’t know what it is,” he said.

“We are still trying to figure it out, and trying to put four quarters together,” he added.

The team remains shorthanded, with players such as Hailee Blancas and Brionna Gray missing the Toppenish game. Blancas is out due to academic reasons, while Gray is still trying to recover from a concussion.

“The frustrating thing is the girls play great for a quarter here, a quarter there,” Medina said. “They played the fourth quarter really well. We still got beat, but we were a lot more aggressive defensively and the girls were sprinting back better.”

Part of the reason may be that the girls need to figure out how to win, Medina said.

“Some teams, they come up winning when they are younger so they understand how to keep fighting,” he said. “A lot of our teams haven’t had much success, our girls program hasn’t had much success at all. So I don’t know if they get scared. We were winning and being aggressive and then we stopped.

“My whole halftime speech was, ‘What happened?’” Medina said.

Once the team wins a few close ones they will know what to do, Medina predicted.

Meanwhile, the team continues to show improvement in other areas.

Jacqueline Dearie had 12 points, Jane Kennedy had 11, and Emily Wurl had nine. That’s one point shy of having three players score in double figures.

Sheridan Donovan had four points, Gaby Arroyo had three, Nicol Ortiz had two, Corina Cervantes had two, and Hailey McKee had one.

“If we get everybody rolling at the same time, it will be pretty hard to stop,” Medina said.

The loss to the Wildcats improved Toppenish’s record to 2-7 in conference, 2-9 overall. The Lady Jacks dropped to 0-9 in conference, 2-9 overall.

Next up for the Lady Jacks is a trip to face “a beast,” as Medina put it, the Selah Vikings, owners of an 8-1 record in conference, 8-2 overall. Tip-off is set for 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 4, followed by a home game against East Valley Yakima, at the same time, the next day.

The Red Devils defeated the Lady Jacks 59-44 a month ago, in one of Quincy’s better efforts this season so far. East Valley is 3-6 in conference, 5-6 overall.

“They are improving, they are getting better,” Medina said of his girls. “At the same time, the goal is to win games.”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com