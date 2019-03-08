Posted on Mar 8, 2019

Torrens-Harry, other educators honored by QSD

With a special nod to an outgoing employee, Quincy School District celebrated its best of the best last week during its annual Employees of the Year recognition.

The award for employee of the year for the district office went to Amy Torrens-Harry, the district’s director of teaching and learning, who is dealing with cancer and will retire at the end of the school year.

“It was completely unexpected and very much an honor” she said. “I don’t think I have ever received an award for my work before.”

Torrens-Harry was one of 11 district employees honored, from every school and district department. Kim Bunch of Monument Elementary and Jessie Tovar of the district’s Maintenance Department were honored as District Employees of the Year and will be recognized at a future Excellence Banquet by the North Central Educational Services District.

The district’s superintendent of schools, John Boyd, thanked all award winners for their hard work. In a press release, Boyd said these employees are “representative of the many outstanding educators and support personnel who serve the needs of Quincy students on a daily basis, and we appreciate and honor you for all the good work you are doing.”

The following is a list of the honorees, by school and by district department.

At Quincy High School, April Murray won certificated employee of the year, and Shannon Kooistra won classified employee of the year.

At Quincy Innovation Academy, Kathy Sadler won certificated employee of the year, and Maria Arragon won classified employee of the year.

At Quincy Junior High School, Vanessa Castro-Alcocer won certificated employee of the year, and Justin Blalock won classified employee of the year.

At Monument Elementary School, David Itterley and Bunch won certificated employee of the year, and Lela Hodge won classified employee of the year.

At Mountain View Elementary School, Amy Barnett won certificated employee of the year, and Greta Williams won classified employee of the year.

At Pioneer Elementary School, Amanda McCurdy won certificated employee of the year, and Thomas Garcia won classified employee of the year.

At George Elementary School, Ellen Bush won certificated employee of the year, and Sonja Arizmendi won classified employee of the year.

In the district’s Special Services department, the certificated employee of the year award went to Ellen Bush, and the classified employee of the year award went to Maria Mendoza.

In the Transportation Department, the employee of the year award went to Jim Smart.

In the Food Services Department, the employee of the year award went to Georgia Day.

In the Maintenance Department, the employee of the year went to Jessie Tovar.

The District Leader of the Year award went to Quincy Junior High School principal Scott Ramsey.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com