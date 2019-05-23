Posted on May 23, 2019

Track team sends four to state tournament in Tacoma

There will be a little more green-and-gold present at Mount Tahoma Stadium this weekend.

Four Quincy athletes will represent their school at the state track meet in Tacoma, after having qualified in a windswept day of competition in Ellensburg on May 18.

Bryn Heikes and Jane Kennedy qualified in the 800 meters, with Heikes taking second place and Kennedy third. Heikes clocked in at two minutes, 24.61 seconds and Kennedy clocked in 2:28.98 minutes.

Trevor Moloso qualified in the pole vault, with a 13-foot leap. Israel Cavazos qualified in the 100 meters with 11.26 seconds despite finishing fourth. The top three in every discipline earned a berth at state.

“He finished fourth but ran a qualifying time by 1/100th of a second,” head coach Jon Barker said.

Razor-thin margins cut both ways for the Jacks and Lady Jacks. The 4×100 boys relay team of Carmelo Martinez, Nate Ortiz, Ben Williams and Cavazos finished fourth with a time of 44.97 seconds, missing on a trip to state by 8/100ths of a second. The team that finished third was Ephrata’s.

Jacqueline Dearie missed on a berth to state in the girls’ javelin by two inches. Her toss measured at 107 feet, eight inches, and Grandview’s third-place finisher Mollee Weddle’s throw measured at 107’10”.

This was Dearie’s first year throwing the javelin.

Nevertheless, the four athletes traveling to Tacoma quadruple the delegation that showed up at the state meet last year.

Senior Tyson Thornton had a busy Memorial Day weekend in 2018, competing in three events at state.

Furthermore, Quincy athletes put on strong performances, “even if they didn’t qualify,” Barker said. Dearie set a new personal record in the triple jump, with 31 feet, 6.50 inches.

“She came in seeded eighth and finished fifth,” Barker said. Feats like these didn’t come easy in the Ellensburg wind, which forced some events to be moved to an indoor fieldhouse, he added.

Lastly, Barker said he felt confident at least someone out of the four athletes will finish in the top 10 at state, which begins on Friday morning.

