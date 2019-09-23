Posted on Sep 23, 2019

Tractor Pull draws a crowd, adds to fun of FCAD

Occurring on the south end of the Quincy Middle School campus on a 300-foot long strip of dirt, the tractor pull event at Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day drew about 20 competitors and a crowd of about 100.

The event entails hooking a tractor up to a weighted sled and the tractor pulling it as far as possible. The weight starts at 2,500 pounds and increases from there. Each event has a specific weight and associated speed. For short, the announcer referred to one event as a “three by three,” which was a 3,000 pound pull at 3 mph.

The FCAD Tractor Pull events drew 20 competitors Sept. 14.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The tractor speed is tracked by the sled operators, and if the driver goes too fast, a horn sounds off alerting the driver to slow down. If the tractor is going too fast beyond the halfway point of the 300 foot track, it is disqualified.

If a tractor pulls a length of 300 feet or more, it is called a “full length,” said Alex Pfaff from Maple Valley, who watched the event. Bigger tractors are more likely to pull the sled a full length, and the sled weight can go all the way up 14,000 pounds, he added.

Pfaff has competed in pulls before but did not compete on Saturday. However, Pfaff did enter his tractor in the show and drove it in the parade with his girlfriend.

“I wanted to be part of this [FCAD] this year,” said Pfaff, who has attended FCAD in past years.

Most of the tractors pulled the sled over 200 feet, and some a full length. According to Grant TeVelde, the tractor pull organizer, when the tractor starts to slow, the driver needs to give it more power and gain as much traction as possible.

If the weights on the sled fall off, the tractor is also disqualified, which can happen with a floating finish, said TeVelde. A floating finish is when the tractor’s front wheel lifts off the ground as it is stopping.

The tractor pull was just one of many events on FCAD. Other events included a tractor show, a car show, a quilt show, and a cook-off among the traditional activities. There was a collection of foods and vendors, as usual, and the Grand Parade through downtown.

This year, FCAD did not have a petting zoo or a fireworks show.

Dan Mustell won the best-in-show award at the car show with his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible. Mustell also won the 1950s category with the same car.

Bob Buys won the tractor show with his SC model tractor.

The Becerras, the FCAD Farm Family of the Year, were recognized on the main stage behind the baseball field, and Laura Becerra thanked the community for recognizing them. Relatives of Chet Pedersen accepted the plaque for FCAD Honorary Farmer of the Year on his behalf. Pedersen passed in December 2018.

Also on the stage, Quincy Valley Allied Arts teased its upcoming performance of “Mary Poppins” with songs by Johnathan Pinkerton, Pam Sortomme and others.

Musician Alan Baerlocher played guitar along with a crate drummer, and Tina Hobson dance troupes performed as well. The scheduled local band did not appear.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com

FCAD Grand Parade winners

Sweepstakes trophy presented by Quincy Masons: Ballet Sol Y Luna dancers

1st Place Youth: Expressions Dance Studio

1st Place Farm Equipment: Washington Tractor

1st Place Commercial: Smooth Wire Livestock

1st Place Community Float: Quincy First Assembly Church

1st Place Classic/Antique Auto: Kristin Roberts

1st Place Antique Farm Equipment: Columbia Basin Antique Power Club