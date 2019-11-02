Posted on Nov 2, 2019

Turnovers plague Jacks in loss to Ellensburg

The Jacks football team closed out the 2019 regular season with a loss on the road to the Central Washington Athletic Conference North leader, Ellensburg, on Friday, Oct. 25.

With the loss, the Jacks fall to 0-4 in league play and 3-5 overall. Senior running back Carmelo Martinez accounted for Quincy’s only score of the game, a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

“We were super short-handed tonight,” said head coach Wade Petersen. “We were down like five or six starters … We’re just trying to plug these kids in.”

The green and gold did not start off the game well, fumbling on the first possession. The Bulldogs quickly converted the turnover into points, connecting on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 8:45 left in the opening quarter.

After a Quincy punt on the ensuing possession, the home team tacked on another score with a 6-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining in the first. On the point after attempt, the kick holder was unable to get the ball down but ran in the attempt for two instead. Ellensburg took a 15-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Jacks’ best chance to score in the second quarter came after an Ellensburg kick returner dropped a punt by Quincy. The green and gold recovered the muffed punt. But, after the Jacks offense returned to the field it turned the ball over once again, throwing an interception.

Ellensburg scored again after the Quincy turnover with a 7-yard touchdown run at the 6:42 mark of the half. The teams headed into the break with the home team holding a commanding 22-0 lead.

The Bulldogs continued their dominance in the third quarter, forcing two more Quincy turnovers in the quarter and tacking on an additional two touchdowns. By the end of the quarter, the Ellensburg advantage had ballooned to 37-0.

The home team added its final touchdown of the evening early in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard run. Quincy’s defense stepped up later in the quarter, forcing two Ellensburg fumbles and recovering both.

Quincy finally got on the scoreboard with Martinez’s touchdown run at the 1:28 mark of the final quarter.

“I gave our line some big props,” said Petersen. “All the grind, all the work they do and all the punishment they take in the middle really doesn’t go unnoticed by me.”

With the regular season now finished, the Jacks return to action on Friday, Nov. 1, in Wapato to face the Wolves for the second time this season. The last time the two met, the Jacks came away with a 34-0 victory.

“We just talk about finishing strong, trying to get better [and] play to the best of our abilities,” said Petersen. “Kids have to find something to play for.”

Game Stats

Ellensburg 44, Quincy 8

Passing:

Aguila: 6/14, 102 yards, 3 interceptions.

Rushing:

Martinez: 3 carries, 24 yards, 1 touchdown.

Receiving:

Ortiz: 3 catches, 50 yards.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com