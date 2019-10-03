Posted on Oct 3, 2019

Two expelled from high school after social media post

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, a senior student at Quincy High School informed school administration of a social media post of a freshman student with what appeared to be a firearm and a threatening caption.

Local authorities were immediately contacted, and the student was tracked down quickly. The student gave the name of another student who possessed a CO2 pellet gun matching the object in the social media post, according to a press release from Quincy School District.

Both students were expelled and put into police custody, according to the press release.

After the incident, students and parents notified the district of another social media post warning other students not to go to school because of a rumored school shooting. Local law enforcement investigated the post and found no credible threat, according to the press release.

High school staffers spoke with students about the incidents and about a range of emotions associated with the rumors, according to the release. The district also thanked the senior student for notifying administration of the post.

As a school community, the district is committed to the social, emotional, and physical safety of the students in its care, the release stated.

Post-Register Staff