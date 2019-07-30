Posted on Jul 30, 2019

Vantage Data Centers change gets Ecology’s approval

Washington State Department of Ecology last week announced its approval of a change to an air quality permit for Vantage Data Centers Quincy campus. Vantage had requested in March to change the backup generators detailed on its permit, a change that would reduce the total potential emissions from the generators.

Diesel generators are used at data centers as backup sources of electricity during an outage.

Before issuing its approval order, Ecology held a public comment period for 30 days and received 12 comments. Most of the comments were in favor of the change. With its approval order, Ecology released its responses to questions in the comments.

Vantage’s campus in Quincy is at 2101 M St. NE.

In a letter from the Department of Ecology dated July 10, Vantage’s site operations manager, Mark Johnson, was notified of the approval order by Ecology.

The letter states: The Department of Ecology’s Air Quality Program has approved construction, and operation of the change from 17 MTU 3-MW engine generators to 5 MTU 3-MW engine/generators and 10 Cat 2.75 MW engine/generators and 2 Cat 0.5 MW life safety engine/generators at the Vantage Data Centers Quincy campus.

Twelve of the previously approved 17 MTU 3-MW generators had not been installed.

Ecology states in the documents released that replacing 12 3-MW MTU engines not yet installed with 10 2.75-MW Cat engines and 2-0.5 MW Cat engines will reduce emissions and total installed MW from 51 to 43.5.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com