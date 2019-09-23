Posted on Sep 23, 2019

Veterans add names to Recognition Wall

More veterans were honored at Quincy’s Veterans Recognition Wall on the morning of Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day, Sept. 14. Meeting at Memorial Park that morning, about 30 people participated in a short dedication ceremony for the new tiles added to the series of walls at the park.

From a list supplied by veteran Phil Anderson, here are the names that were added:

Paul Anstine

Minor L. McDaniels

Robert C. Miller

Jenny Miller

Sean M. Miller

Francis J. Grant

Roy Edward Field

Ronald B. Linden

D. Dwayne Saunders

Warren O. Kemp

Chris C. Sauer

Francis “Frank” Grant

Zoe Anderson

Lowell V. Wallace

Khan B. Nguyen

Andrew “Andy” Worley

Persy W. Sellers

Lanny D. Read

Billie W. Neavill

M.G. Barrow Jr.

Melvin G. Barrow

Bryce N. Ponis

Theron L. Davis

Veteran Phil Anderson speaks to the crowd assembled at Memorial Park on the morning of

Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day. See more photos from FCAD on pages 12-13.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com