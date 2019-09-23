Veterans add names to Recognition Wall
More veterans were honored at Quincy’s Veterans Recognition Wall on the morning of Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day, Sept. 14. Meeting at Memorial Park that morning, about 30 people participated in a short dedication ceremony for the new tiles added to the series of walls at the park.
From a list supplied by veteran Phil Anderson, here are the names that were added:
Paul Anstine
Minor L. McDaniels
Robert C. Miller
Jenny Miller
Sean M. Miller
Francis J. Grant
Roy Edward Field
Ronald B. Linden
D. Dwayne Saunders
Warren O. Kemp
Chris C. Sauer
Francis “Frank” Grant
Zoe Anderson
Lowell V. Wallace
Khan B. Nguyen
Andrew “Andy” Worley
Persy W. Sellers
Lanny D. Read
Billie W. Neavill
M.G. Barrow Jr.
Melvin G. Barrow
Bryce N. Ponis
Theron L. Davis
By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com