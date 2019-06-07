Posted on Jun 7, 2019

Veterans group installs officers for the year

A local Veterans of Foreign Wars group recently named its officers for 2019-2020.

At the May 2019 monthly meeting of George Washington VFW Post 24, officers previously elected were installed, according to information from the group.

Elected are: Post Commander Fil Rivera; Senior Vice Commander Phil Anderson; Junior Vice Commander Daniel Chism; Quartermaster Mark Owens; with Beckie Wilson appointed as Judge Advocate and Sean Putnam as Chaplin.

Keeping an eye on things are trustees Ed Davies, Ray Breeden and Rex Rogers.

Post 24 is composed of more than 200 Veterans of Foreign Wars primarily in Grant County and other parts of the United States. It operates as a veterans support/service group, supporting veterans, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Poppies, and Youth Essay programs, as well as other services.

Meetings are held every second Saturday at alternating sites. On the even months, meetings are at the Quincy Senior Center, and in odd months they are at the Moses Lake Elks. All meetings start at 10 a.m.

All VFW members are invited and encouraged to attend. If you qualify as a Veteran of Foreign Wars and would like to join or if there is a family member who is no longer here or able to participate, contact membership chairman Daniel Chism at dcchisno@yahoo.com. Information for VFW Post 24 can also be found on Facebook.

By Post-Register Staff