Posted on Sep 8, 2018

Volleyball team wins two matches at jamboree

With several ups and a few downs, the Quincy Jacks volleyball team began its 2018 campaign in Ellensburg at the Helen Sullivan Memorial Jamboree.

The Jacks played two three-set contests, to the best of 15 points, against Kittitas and Cle Elum-Roslyn, winning both and yielding only one set.

“We started off kind of shaky,” said Quincy head coach Dean Pratt, “We lost the first game to Kittitas and came back to win the next two.”

The Lady Jacks bested Kittitas 12-15, 15-9 and 15-10, Pratt said.

The Lady Jacks then swept the Cle Elum-Roslyn Warriors three sets to none, 15-4, 15-7 and 15-12, Pratt said.

“Overall, it was productive,” Pratt said of the trip to Ellensburg. “We are not where we want to be but we are definitely moving the right way.”

Jamboree sets are shorter, with the first to 15 points winning, so it’s a little harder to coach, Pratt said.

“It’s basically a practice with other teams,” Pratt said. “It’s hard to get a decent rhythm going in 15 points.”

Varsity and JV players got some playing time and the C team came to watch them play.

The starting lineup is still a work in progress, Pratt said, with some spots still up for grabs.

The serving improved as the evening wore on. In the first contest against Kittitas, the Lady Jacks had four serving errors in one of the games.

“That’s a lot of errors in a match to 15,” Pratt said, but the team improved from then on.

Next up for the Lady Jacks is a tough opponent dressed in familiar orange-and-black: Ephrata.

The girls from Quincy travel to the county seat for a 7 p.m. start time.

The Lady Tigers will face Quincy fresh off an impressive five-set win over Cashmere.

“It should be a pretty good pressure test, with the rivalry and whatnot,” Pratt said. “We should have a pretty good understanding of where we are at.”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com