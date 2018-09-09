Posted on Sep 8, 2018

Water pipe, repairs gets city council’s attention

A water pipe under B Street SE sprung a leak and was shut down for repairs on Sept. 4, leaving some residents without water for part of the day.

Buildings along B Street SE from First to Third Avenue SE were without water from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while the pipe was being repaired.

Roy Echavarria, working foreman for Quincy’s public works department, said the pipe in that area was aging and had been patched a number of times.

On Sept. 4, his crew dug up the pipe at the leak, between First and Second Avenues SE, cut out the leaking section of the old underground pipe and installed a 4-foot length of 6-inch diameter pipe as a patch, restoring water to nearby buildings.

Later the same day, the Quincy City Council approved an emergency repair declaration for the B Street SE water main and the hiring of a contractor. City Engineer Ariel Belino explained that the pipe had been patched two months ago, again two weeks ago, and again earlier that day. Rather than continue patching it, the recommendation was to replace it.

Commenting on the water leak earlier in the day, Dave Reynolds, the city’s maintenance supervisor, told the council that city crews had patched the old steel pipe several times and the piece dug up that day was in very poor condition.

The measure approved by the council Tuesday night allows the city to bypass the competitive bidding process. The city will replace a one-block length of the pipe in B Street SE this year and other sections of the pipe will be addressed in the next budget year.

Reynolds estimated that the water line running under the middle of B Street SE dates back to the 1930s or 1940s.

By Dave Burgess, news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com