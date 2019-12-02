Posted on Dec 2, 2019

Webley set for first season as wrestling coach

After longtime boys wrestling coach Greg Martinez resigned in the spring, Quincy High School was on the search for a new coach. As of Oct. 18, the position has been officially filled by Quincy native Breck Webley.

Webley brings a lifetime of experience to the role. He started wrestling at about the age of five in Quincy and competed on the boys high school team. Webley’s father and a friend also helped develop Quincy Youth Wrestling along with coach Manny Ybarra.

“I’ve always been around wrestling, it feels like my whole life,” said Webley.

Breck Webley is also an assistant coach with the football team.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



Webley helped the team last season in a volunteer role, but his work schedule didn’t allow for him to spend as much time helping as he wanted. Now with more time this year, Webley went ahead and applied for the position.

“When the opportunity came, I didn’t hesitate,” said Webley.

Webley also took on an assistant coaching role with the football team this fall – his first year on the staff. Now transitioning to a head coaching role, Webley said some of his responsibilities are a little different, including things like player eligibility, practice scheduling and picking competitive tournaments for the wrestlers.

Even though some of the coaching responsibilities are new to Webley, he will have the help of the assistant coaches, whom he has known for a long time, he said, adding, “It’s a wrestling family.”

Webley and the assistant coaches still have some things to figure out heading into the season, such as the depth the team will have at each weight class, he added.

“We have a lot to look forward to,” said Webley.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com